Villagers seek new school building

THOOTHUKUDI

Seeking the construction of a new building for the school in their hamlet, a group of villagers from Ottapidaaram block submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

In their petition, villagers from Milagunaththam near Ottapidaaram said the panchayat union primary school in their hamlet with 40 students, 2 teachers and nutrition meal scheme workers was functioning from two rented houses as the existing dilapidated school building may collapse anytime.

As these two houses lack basic facilities required for the students and the teachers, the Collector should take steps to construct a new school building.

Residents of Arasarkulam and Vallakulam submitted separate petitions seeking the closure of the stone quarry functioning near these villages. They said the explosives being used in the stone quarry, situated about 200 meters from Arasarkulam and Vallakulam, have triggered cracks in their houses while the quarry dust seriously polluting the cultivable lands.

The lorries carrying stones from the quarry are damaging the roads to leave the stretches unfit for safe motoring. The Collector should order closure of the stone quarry, they said.

The Samaththuva Makkal Katchi submitted a petition asking the Collector to survey all the stone quarries and ban quarrying in the mines where violations are noticed.

While villagers from Meelavittaan, Madathur, Pudur Pandiapuram, Pandaarampatti, Silverpuram, Sankaraperi, Vadakku Silukkanpatti, Therkku Silukkanpatti, Therkku Veerapandiapuram, Naduvaikurichi, Kumaragiri and Saaminaththam submitted separate petitions seeking the re-opening of the closed down Sterlite Copper plant for ensuring their livelihood, anti-Sterlite protesters submitted a petition appealing to the government to nationalise the properties of the sealed copper unit.

Residents of Therkku Sevalpatti near Kayathar submitted a petition seeking the removal of the liquor shop located near a temple in the village and V. Gunaseelan, coordinator of Thoothukudi District Environment Protection Movement submitted a petition urging the Collector to check the uncontrolled mining of sand from the private patta lands and water bodies in Udangudi area.

Residents of Durairaj Nagar under Kamalapuram village panchayat in Vilaathikulam block submitted a petition seeking basic infrastructure like drinking water, road, streetlight etc. in their village. “Even though it is an approved housing layout, the local body is refusing to create basic infrastructure in our colony,” they complained.