Villagers seek houses under “Kalaignar Veedu Thittam” at gram sabha meeting

May 01, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A gram sabha meeting held at Sakkarakottai panchayat in Ramanathapuram district on Monday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

The gram sabha meeting held at Sakkarakottai panchayat in Ramanathapuram district was flooded with petitions seeking houses under the Tamil Nadu government’s Kalaignar Veetu Vasathi Thittam (KVVT), said panchayat president Yalini here on Monday.

The panchayat, which has numerous government offices including the RTO, Customs, ITI, Armed Reserve Police Quarters and the AR Ground etc,. has the biggest number of habitations. Till the last election, the panchayat was under general category, while from 2019, it had been earmarked for reserve panchayat.

After the demise of the panchayat president Pushpavalli, her daughter Ms. Yalini was elected to the post. Having successfully completed her Masters degree in Structural Engineering, the panchayat president said that she had been serving the people from different classes to her best ability over the last 18 months.

With the funds coming from multiple agencies of Centre and State, she appealed to the villagers to help the panchayat administration to prioritise in such a manner that the basic amenities such as sanitation, drinking water, street lights and toilets were in place.

She assured to take up the petitions received under the KVVT project with the district administration. The meeting, which was held at Karikootam village had a large representation of women and daily wage earners.

