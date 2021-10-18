Villagers seek house patta pattas

Despite an order, they have not been issued

Around 60 members of Scheduled Castes staged a demonstration in front of the Madurai Collectorate on Monday demanding house site pattas for 100 families in Kulasekaran Kottai village at T. Vadipatti in Madurai district. They submitted a representation to Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.

Madurai unit president of Poorvika Makkal Viduthalai Katchi S. Chellakannu said that it was a long pending demand of the villagers. In 2013, they made a representation to the authorities concerned to grant house site pattas to people belonging to Scheduled Castes.

In 2014, the authorities conducted an inspection and assured the villagers that the house pattas would be issued. Subsequently an order was issued in favour of the villagers. However, the house pattas have not been issued to the villagers, he said.

He said that they made several representations. But not much progress was achieved. Therefore, the villagers staged a demonstration at the Collectorate demanding that the issue be looked into, Mr. Chellakannu said.