Villagers seek flood relief of ₹ 6,000; blame Ottapidaram MLA

January 08, 2024 - THOOTHUKUDI

Over 100 women from the coastal village of Tharuvaikulam near here submitted a petition to Collector G. Lakshmipathi on Monday seeking the flood relief of ₹ 6,000 since the flood water that entered the hamlet on December 18 triggered extensive damage.

Carrying their ration cards and the Aadhaar cards, the petitioner women from Tharuvaikulam said the coastal hamlet under Ottapidaram taluk had lost 20 houses to the flood triggered by the unprecedented torrential rains on December 17 and 18 last which also killed a good number of cattle and destroyed properties worth several lakhs of rupees.

“However, no official visited Tharuvaikulam after the flood while top officials were visiting only the flood-affected areas of Thoothukudi city. We cannot even see our MLA M.C. Shanmugaiah inspecting the flood-affected areas of his Ottapidaaram constituency. When we staged a road roko, the officials arrived at the village and promised due compensation for the loss we’ve suffered, besides the assistance announced by the government. However, the government has not given even the ₹ 6,000 promised to the flood-hit population of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. Hence, the government should give this relief”, the petitioner women said.

Led by CPI (M)’s Thoothukudi union secretary K. Sankaran, the villagers from Thuppaaspatti, Gnanapragasiyar Nagar, Keezha Arasadi, Ayyanarpuram and Vellaipatti, all under Ottapidaaram Assembly constituency, submitted a similar petition seeking ₹ 6,000 relief.

“Since the flood has wiped out the livelihood of the villagers, the government should give the relief,” they prayed and blamed Mr. Shanmugaiah for turning blind eye to their ordeals.

Channel sought

Residents of Kakkan Nagar near Alwarthirunagari submitted a petition seeking storm water drainage channel in their hamlet. They said the absence of storm water drainage channel in the village after the Authooraan channel was closed had resulted in flooding of the hamlet and consequent damaging of houses. Hence, the storm water drain should be constructed in the village, they said.

As water is still stagnating in Mappillaiyoorani near Thoothukudi after the floods, the villagers submitted a petition to the Collector. They said the flood water is stagnating in 15 hamlets under Mappillaiyoorani village panchayat even after 20 days after the rains. Since the stagnant water was causing health hazards, the officials should take due steps to drain the water.

“While the officials took all steps to drain the stagnant rainwater from all parts of Thoothukudi town within 3 days, the official machinery has forgotten and forsaken the people living in nearby villages, all inundated. Hence, the officials should take immediate steps to alleviate the problems being caused by the stagnant flood water,” the petitioners said adding that the Mappillaiyoorani village panchayat with over a lakh population should be annexed to Thoothukudi Corporation.

Free house sites

Around 100 persons from Iluppaiyoorani, Kadalaiyoor and Lingampatti, all close to Kovilpatti, submitted petitions seeking free house sites.

Since the weekly grievances redressal meet, which remained suspended due to the flood, was conducted after 3 weeks, the Collectorate witnessed unprecedented crowd on Monday with the petitioners standing in the long queue with their petitions. As the flood that inundated the Collectorate damaged the battery car used for taking the senior citizens and the differently-abled from the Thoothukudi – Tirunelveli Highway to the Collectorate, the physically challenged suffered a lot in reaching the meeting hall.

Additional Collector (Development) Aishwarya met the physically challenged persons and received the petitions from them.

