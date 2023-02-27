ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers seek conversion to NPHH card holders

February 27, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Residents requesting coversion to NPHH card holders at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan. G

Over 100 villagers from Sirungattupatti in Natham taluk on Monday petitioned Collector S. Visakan during the weekly grievances redressal meeting to convert from non-priority household (NPHH) to priority house hold (PHH).

The petitioners noted that 130 PHH card holders out of 240 PHH card holders were converted into NPHH card holders without any official notification to the beneficiaries.

The petitioners, who were mostly daily-wage labourers, said that they were receiving around 25 kg of rice as NPHH holders but now they won’t be able to do so. Hence, in order to protect the interests of the villagers, they petitioned the Collector to aid them in reverting to NPHH holders.

