Villagers seek compensation for goat, sheep killed in December floods

Seeking compensation for their cattle washed away in mid-December floods last year, a group of dairy farmers submitted petition to Collector G. Lakshmipathy on Monday.

The petitioners from Thaappaathi near Ettaiyapuram, led by Karisalbhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam president Varadharajan, said the cattle-rearers of Thaappaathi suffered huge loss as the animals were washed away in the floods triggered by the heavy downpour on December 17 and 18. Even though the government had announced ₹4,000 for each goat or sheep killed in the flood, no compensation was given to Thaappaathi farmers.

“Even though we submitted the veterinarian’s autopsy reports of the cattle killed in the flood to our Village Administrative Officer, no compensation has been given to us. Hence, the Collector should take immediate steps for compensating the loss we have suffered,” the petitioners said.

Seeking the upgrading of Sivanthakulam Corporation Middle School into high school, members of the school management committee submitted a petition. They said the 1,000-odd students of Sivanthakulam Corporation Middle School had to go to Si. Va. Government Higher Secondary School, which was situated far away. Hence, the government should upgrade Sivanthakulam Corporation Middle School into high school from 2024 – 2025.

Seeking the relocation of a liquor shop situated near Gandhi Statue in Eral, S. Jayabalan submitted a petition to the Collector.

Villagers from A. Kumareddiyarpuram, Therkku Veerapandiapuram and Kumaragiri submitted petitions to the Collector seeking uniform compensation for land acquired for SIPCOT.

Even though the lands in these villages were acquired on the same day through a notification, ₹80,000 per acre was given in 2008 and the amount rose to ₹6.50 lakh in 2010. Again, the compensation disbursed in 2015 was increased to ₹15.35 lakh and ₹18.55 lakh per acre was given in 2018. “Hence, the government should give uniform compensation for the lands acquired,” the petitioners said.

