Villagers seek community certificate

February 20, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of the Kattu Naicken community from Valisettipatti village petitioned Collector S. Visakan seeking issuance of community certificates during the weekly grievances redressal meeting on Monday.

The petitioners charged that they have been running from pillar to post seeking community certificates for 21 people for many months.

One of their representatives R. Palanisamy noted that it has been over seven months since they applied online as directed by the officials. “Moreover, Revenue officials in Palani keep passing the buck to the officials in Vedasandur and vice-versa, but nothing has materialised so far,” he alleged.

They petitioned that their children, especially those born after 2014, are finding it difficult to get admission in schools since they do not have community certificates.

They requested the Collector to keep in mind the future of the children and to issue community certificates at the earliest.

The Revenue officials in Palani have assured to look into the issue soon.