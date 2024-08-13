Villagers seek action against women SHG head who got loans in their names

Women residents of M. Kallupatti in Peraiyur taluk in Madurai district on Monday submitted a petition to Collector M.S. Sangeetha, demanding action against the head of a women self-help group (SHG) who allegedly swindled money from various finance companies in their names.

The petitioners claimed that the women head and her husband ran away with about ₹70 lakh availed from finance companies using the documents of the villagers.

One of the petitioners, P. Ayyammal, said they were approached last year by the SHG head who promised them that they would be provided loans with a minimal interest by local finance companies in which she was a customer.

Believing her words, the villagers provided their identification documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar cards and voter IDs to her and, in turn, they were even provided with a loan of ₹10,000 each, she added.

As they repaid the amount with interest, a few of them approached the SHG head again for a loan of ₹20,000 each. This time too, most of them repaid the amount, Ms. Ayyammal said.

Then, the SHG head appealed to the villagers to provide their documents to procure loans from the finance companies for her emergency need.

“As we believed in her words and as a mark of gratitude for the help she provided, we gave her our documents. Some of us even got the amount deposited in our bank accounts, which we handed over to her,” she noted.

The problem started when the finance companies approached the villagers asking for the interest for the loans availed in their names, she said.

Another villager, A.R. Vinoth, said taking advantage of the villagers’ innocence, the SHG head swindled lakhs of rupees by using their documents.

“As the total loan amount she procured is suspected to go over ₹70 lakh, we fear that we would be made responsible for repayment. As most of the villagers are agricultural labourers, they can never afford to repay such huge amounts,” he added.

