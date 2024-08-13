GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Villagers seek action against women SHG head who got loans in their names

The head of the women SHG allegedly swindled money to the tune of about ₹70 lakh from finance companies, which started asking them for the interest for the loans availed in their names, said the villagers

Published - August 13, 2024 07:47 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
People from M. Kallupatti on the District Collector’s Office premises in Madurai on Monday.

People from M. Kallupatti on the District Collector’s Office premises in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Women residents of M. Kallupatti in Peraiyur taluk in Madurai district on Monday submitted a petition to Collector M.S. Sangeetha, demanding action against the head of a women self-help group (SHG) who allegedly swindled money from various finance companies in their names.

The petitioners claimed that the women head and her husband ran away with about ₹70 lakh availed from finance companies using the documents of the villagers.

One of the petitioners, P. Ayyammal, said they were approached last year by the SHG head who promised them that they would be provided loans with a minimal interest by local finance companies in which she was a customer.

Believing her words, the villagers provided their identification documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar cards and voter IDs to her and, in turn, they were even provided with a loan of ₹10,000 each, she added.

As they repaid the amount with interest, a few of them approached the SHG head again for a loan of ₹20,000 each. This time too, most of them repaid the amount, Ms. Ayyammal said.

Then, the SHG head appealed to the villagers to provide their documents to procure loans from the finance companies for her emergency need.

“As we believed in her words and as a mark of gratitude for the help she provided, we gave her our documents. Some of us even got the amount deposited in our bank accounts, which we handed over to her,” she noted.

The problem started when the finance companies approached the villagers asking for the interest for the loans availed in their names, she said.

Another villager, A.R. Vinoth, said taking advantage of the villagers’ innocence, the SHG head swindled lakhs of rupees by using their documents.

“As the total loan amount she procured is suspected to go over ₹70 lakh, we fear that we would be made responsible for repayment. As most of the villagers are agricultural labourers, they can never afford to repay such huge amounts,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.