Villagers rescue spotted deer

RAMANATHAPURAM

Residents of Thoruvalur rescued a four-year-old male spotted deer which fell into a waterbody in the village while being chased by stray dogs on Sunday.

On being alerted by police, Anti-Poaching Watchers from Ramanathapuram Forest Range office rushed to the village, retrieved the animal and arranged first aid and treatment for it at the local veterinary hospital.

The deer, weighing about 35 kg, had a few bruises on its body and looked scared, Anti-Poaching Watcher Ilayaperumal said. The animal, which might have had its habitat in the bushy areas near the Big Tank, appeared to have suffered bruises while running through karuvelam trees on being chased by the dogs. It had, however, no dog bites or major external injuries, he said.

The dogs targeted the animal when it came out of the bushy area in search of water, he said. The villagers after rescuing the deer from the waterbody alerted the police through Hello Police. The police alerted Range Officer S. Sathish, who deputed the APWs to the village. The deer was being kept at the veterinary hospital for observation and would be released into the forest on Monday, Mr. Ilayaperumal said.