Villagers refuse to receive girl’s body, stage dharna

January 17, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Pallamadai villagers continued their protest in the hamlet on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of those who triggered a sudden flood by removing sandbags stacked in a water body that led to the drowning death of a girl.

 M. Anita, 13, of Pallamadai village near Maanur went to her farm near the village on the evening of January 14. When she did not return home, her parents and relatives searched for her and found her body floating in the village tank. The body was sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

 Refusing to receive the body, the family members of the victim said the removal of sandbags was the reason behind the girl’s death and continued their dharna in their village.

 “When the sandbags were removed by the miscreants, water gushing out violently from Periyakulam washed away the girl to the village tank. Hence, the police should take due action against those who removed the sandbags. Moreover, the government should give compensation to the family of the deceased girl,” said the protestors, who have erected a ‘pandal’ in the middle of their hamlet for the agitation.

 Even though revenue and police officials held talks with the villagers, they continued their protest.

