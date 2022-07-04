Villagers protest for laying of service road along ROB at R.R. Nagar

Residents of several villages around Avudaiyapuram and cadres of various political parties stage a demonstration at R.R. Nagar on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Residents of several villages around Avudaiyapuram and cadres of various political parties, including the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Left parties, staged a demonstration at R.R. Nagar seeking the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to lay service road on the eastern side of Road Over Bridge in R.R. Nagar on Monday.

The villagers complained that they have been demanding NHAI to lay the second service road like the one laid on western side of the bridge ever since the Madurai-Tirunelveli highway was commissioned.

"Our long-pending demand has not been fulfilled for years and a result, the people take the Avudaiyapuram junction to reach R.R. Nagar or Virudhunagar have to dangerously cross the four-lane road every day," said Communist Party of India (Marxist) functionary, P. Nehru.

Similarly, those vehicles taking a right turn from Sattur side towards Avudaiyapuram also face the same danger of being hit by speeding cars, buses and trucks.

After the villagers, along with all-party cadres, announced a protest in December 2021, at a peace meeting called for by Virudhunagar Tahsildar, an engineer from NHAI promised to lay the raod by May 2022.

"He had then claimed that the renovation of the bridge (following a portion of it falling down) was delaying the service road work. But, it is July now and there is no sign of the work starting anytime in the near future," Mr. Nehru said.

Stating that the engineer claimed that NHAI higher officials have rejected the proposal, Mr. Nehru said that the protest was organised to draw the attention of the district administration and NHAI to prevent loss of life and limbs of villagers.

"Service road on either sides of the bridge is compulsory for movement of people," he said.