Villagers protest against setting up of liquor shop

Residents of Mela Mettupatti in Natham resorted to road roko on the Madurai Road on Saturday. They were protesting against relocating a TASMAC shop from the highway to their village.

About 300 residents, including women, squatted on the Madurai Road disrupting traffic for nearly 30 minutes. Some angry agitators also attempted to demolish the shop and ransacked the materials to make their stand clear.

However, police officials pacified the agitators with the promise that they would look into the issue before taking a final decision on setting up of the TASMAC shop.

Three shops closed

Three TASMAC shops in Natham had to be closed down following the Supreme Court order to stop sale of liquor within 500 metres radius of the National and State highways.