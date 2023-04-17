Villagers petition better road, basic amenities

April 17, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Differently-abled villagers from Mavuthanpatti in Ammainaickanur panchayat near here on Monday petitioned Collector S. Visakan to find the lost road connecting their village and Kodai Road.

In their petition, they noted that they needed to travel up to Kodai Road every day. But the road from Mavuthanpatti to Kodai Road was last laid 20 years ago, and has “gone missing now.” They charged that despite petitioning several times to government officials, no action has been taken yet to locate it.

Naming the Nilakottai Tahsildar, revenue and village administration officials as “prime suspects,” over 50 villagers petitioned the Collector to launch an investigation.

Meanwhile, villagers from Munnilaipatti in Athoor Panchayat Union petitioned the Collector demanding a community hall among other basic amenities. They said that using the narrow pathway near Yaanai Vizhuthaan channel to reach their houses is difficult on a daily basis, especially during festivities and demanded a proper road and streetlight facilities. They also petitioned for construction of houses and public toilets.

The residents also alleged that the revenue officials have denied giving pattas to those belonging to the Arunthathiyar community from the village for the land near the water channel, citing water catchment area when asked a few years ago. But pattas for the same land were granted by the officials for outsiders and encroachment on the water channel is rampant. The petitioners demanded the Collector to intervene and protect the water body and their rights.