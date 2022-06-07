Villagers petition against private temple on public land

A group of villagers from Thenur on Monday submitted a petition to Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar against another local resident who was allegedly collecting funds to organise Chithirai festival in the hamlet.

Following this, a peace committee meeting chaired by a Revenue Divisional Officer was held but yielded no result, said M. M. Muthunayagam alias Mohan, spokesperson of the petitioners.

He said a temple for Lord Perumal was built by Nedunchezhiya Pandian, residing in Madurai now, about eight years ago at grama chavadi located in the heart of the village. Important matters, including more facilities, related to the village were discussed there.

“It is basically an encroachment of public property and the Court ordered the razing down of the temple a couple of years ago. But the offenders produced fake documents that belong to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and stalled it,” said Mr Karuppiah.

He has even collected a lot of funds claiming to revive the enactment of Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the river to relieve Manduga Maharishi of his curse and performing kumbabishekam on June 9.

The villagers had scheduled a grama sabha meeting to discuss the issue, he added.