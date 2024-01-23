Villagers oppose operation of stone quarry at Sokkampatti

January 23, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Residents of Sokkampatti in Melur taluk and activists opposed the continuous operation of a stone quarry in their area, at a public hearing organised by the district administration at Melur in the district on Tuesday.

The residents said that the unit which was quarrying for about two decades ago did not adhere to the Tamil Nadu Minor Minerals Concessions Act, 1959.

The Act mandated that the location chosen for quarrying should be about 300 metre away from housing plots, buildings and houses. Other restrictions like no waterbodies be present within 500 metre of the quarry site, setting up protective boundaries to avoid accidents were also not followed by the previous quarry operators, said activist K. Selvaraj.

“Because of the quarry, the water level surrounding the quarry area has depleted alarmingly. After a while, the quarry operation was stopped and minor quarry works were taken up. But now works have restarted for operation of quarry on two hectares at a larger scale,” said M. Palanivel of Sokkampatti.

“While earmarking an area for the quarry operation, government authorities should ensure using village maps that no houses of any types should be present within the radius of 300 metre from the earmarked location,” he added.

Also, as the designated area was close to a reserved forest, many animals and birds residing there could be disturbed due to the detonators used to extract stone from the mountains, he added.

Though people were aware that quarry operations entail risks, basic safety facilities should be provided to the workers by the operators to prevent unnecessary life loss, but unfortunately no operators seemed to care about their workers’ lives, Mr. Selvaraj added.

“As this area is recognised as a grazing land for nearby villages, people often use the area for grazing their cattle and other purposes. In such a situation, setting up a major quarry operation would pose a danger to their life and the surrounding ecosystem,” he added.

While a few villagers and quarry operators supporting the unit pointed out that the villagers would get job opportunities due to the quarry, dissenters negated the claim, saying they never benefitted from the quarry, whether it may be job, or any other benefits.

A senior revenue official said that the meeting which was headed by the pollution control board would send the video recording and the minutes to the higher authorities to analyse the pros and cons of the operation and arrive upon a decision.

