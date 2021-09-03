Villagers oppose move to establish cement factory

Tirunelveli

03 September 2021 19:43 IST

They say it would pollute the environment and destroy agricultural activities

Opposing the move to build a cement factory near their hamlets, residents from a few villages in the district submitted a petition at the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s (TNPCB) District Environmental Engineer’s Office here on Friday.

As a private company has planned to construct a cement factory at S. Kailasapuram, residents of Kailasapuram, Savarimangalam, Jambulingapuram, S. Pudhur, Varadharajapuram and a few more villages are opposing it saying that the proposed factory would seriously pollute their villages and cause a range of ailments to the residents and cattle besides destroying farming operations. They submitted a petition at the TNPCB’s District Environmental Engineer Office on Friday in this connection.

Advertising

Advertising

The petitioner villagers said that they had already recorded their opinion against the proposal to establish a cement factory at S. Kailasapuram at the public hearing held on August 12. They were firm in their decision that the cement factory would cause ailments by polluting the environment seriously. Moreover, the pollution would wipe-out cattle rearing and agricultural operations in this region.

However, the public hearing recorded the opinions of a few ‘outsiders’, who supported the move saying that the cement factory would provide employment to a good number of people from this dry region.

Hence, ignoring the views of the outsiders, the TNPCB should reject the application for establishing cement factory at S. Kailasapuram, the petitioners said.