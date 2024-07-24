Villagers oppose move to create stone quarry near their hamlet

Residents of Mela Omanallur near here have opposed the move to give permission for stone quarrying near their hamlet as the existing stone quarry has almost wiped out their farming operations, besides causing serious damage to their houses.

The villagers said their hamlet, housing 800 families, had already been badly affected by a four-and-a-half year-old stone quarry as explosives are being used to blast the rocks. While the quarry dust emanating from the mine polluting the environment and the fields badly, the explosions being done every day have caused serious cracks on the walls of the houses, places of worship, schools and other permanent structures including bridges, culverts, shutters of tanks etc.

The already damaged road has been left unmotorable as the stone-laden lorries with excess load are smashing the road. Those who raised their voice against these atrocities are being threatened by rowdies. Even though several petitions had been submitted to the officials in the past to cancel the permit given for stone quarrying near Omanallur, no step has been taken so far to save the villagers and their farming.

“Even before finding an everlasting solution to the problems we are facing from the existing stone quarry, the move to give permission for one more stone quarry near Mela Omanallur on 3.31 hectares is nothing but rubbing salt to our wound. If the government is still inclined to give permission for this stone quarry, we’ll mobilise support from farmers from all parts of the district to wage unified protest,” said the villagers after airing their dissent in the public hearing held in Palayamkottai on Wednesday.

They also came down heavily on the Department of Mines for organising the public hearing in Palayamkottai instead of conducting it in Omanallur.

“Permission for the already functioning stone quarries near our village was given without properly conducting the public hearing. Without informing us, the officials conducted the public hearing in clandestine manner in Palayamkottai and gave permission for the stone quarries. They are following similar strategy this time also. The public hearing organised here in Palayamkottai is an eyewash, we suspect,” said M.K. Peer Masthan, district president of Social Democratic Party of India.