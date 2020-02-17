Villagers object to setting up of solar park on agri land

Dindigul

Villagers of V. Uchchapatti near Batlagundu have objected to setting up of a solar park in their village expressing apprehension about groundwater depletion and degradation of environment due to increased heat.

In a petition addressed to the Superintendent of Police here on Monday, the villagers said that officials of one organisation named Clean Max had inspected the agricultural land that would be acquired for setting up the solar park, on February 11.

Stating that the primary livelihood of the villagers was cattle rearing, the petition said that solar park would decimate all the natural resources meant for their livelihood.

They feared that besides groundwater depletion, the over heat generated by the solar panels would also take a toll on the insects and birds.

The reflection of light through the panels would also affect the eyesight of the villagers. Its emission of various obnoxious gases would also affect the respiratory system of people of 216 families.

The petitioners also wanted the District Revenue Officer not to grant the certificate for conversion of the agricultural land to non-agricultural land.

The villagers said that the local people were not informed about the initial survey to be conducted for solar park as per the guidlines for development for solar parks.