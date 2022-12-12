Villagers object to acquisition of land for new rail project

December 12, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

Virudhunagar

Farmers of Kulasekaranallur in Aruppukottai taluk have objected to the acquisition of their lands and waterbodies for revised alignment of Madurai-Thoothukudi new railway line project.

A section of farmers petitioned Collector during the weekly grievances day on Monday.

The farmers said that the primary occupation of the villagers was agriculture. Stating that revenue officials were involved in surveying farm lands in north-east, west, south-west regions of their vilage without revealing the purpose, they said that they came to know that attempts were being made to acquire their land for the new railway line project.

The farmers recalled that they had petitioned the Collector twice on July 11 and August 8 on this issue raising objection that the land should not be acquired for the new alignment of the railway project.

Though the Revenue Divisional Officer, Aruppukottai on August 25 had clarified that no change of the rail alignment has been proposed, information from private land surveyors revealed that their village was part of the alternative route of the railway project.

The alternative route has been proposed through Sembatti, Kulasekaranallur, Savvasupuram and Aathipatti for 10 km. This would ruin the Sellankulam tank belonging to Kulasekaranallur village.

“Though the revenue officials were aware of the survey numbers of the land to be acquired under the alternative route, they had given false information with an intention to deceive them,” the petitioners said.

The villagers said that they welcomed land acquisition for Central Government project, they complained that instead of taking the railway line through shortest route, the alignment was being changed in a circuitous route due to influence from politicians and discriminatory action of the officials, they charged.