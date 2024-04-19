Villagers near Srivilliputtur boycott poll; only 153 out of 810 cast their votes

April 19, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - SRIVILLIPUTTUR

A majority of the voters of A. Ramalingapuram near here boycotted the Lok Sabha election for Tenkasi Parliamentary constituency after they found that names of about 400 voters were missing from the electoral rolls.

Out of the 810 votes listed in the booth of Panchayat Union School in A. Ramalingapuram under Achamthavizhthan panchayat, only 153 of them had turned up and cast their votes.

Polling started in this booth as usual at 7 a.m. and 126 persons had cast their votes till 11 a.m. “In the morning, one or two persons came complaining that they did not have their votes. Only after two hours when more people started to complain did we realise that a chunk of the voters’ names had been deleted. Then the boycott of the election started,” said K. Kumarasamy, a truck driver. After that the number of polled votes touched only 153 till the end of polling at 6 p.m.

“It is my duty to cast my vote and hence I had come all the way from Bihar to my village only for this,” he said.

The villagers who had gathered in large numbers few metres away from the polling station complained that the village had 1,160 votes during the Assembly election in 2021. But only 810 votes are there in the voters’ list. “This is inclusive of some 200 new voters. About 400 votes are missing,” he added.

Though officials came to pacify the voters asking them to give up the protest, the villagers stood their ground. “Every official wanted the voters whose names are in the list to cast their votes. But they had no reason for the en masse deletion of names,” Mr. Kumarasamy reasoned.

While some officials had told them that failure to linking of Aadhaar card was the reason for the deletion of names, the villagers refused to buy it, questioning as to how few votes in each family were deleted.

B. Pushpalatha, one of the villagers, said that she had to fight with the officials few months back when she found some names in her family missing. “When it takes so much of efforts for the people to include their names, the officials, without conducting any enquiry or visit to the village, have deleted so many names,” said a youth.

The villagers said that the votes of some deceased persons can be seen in the list.

