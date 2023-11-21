HamberMenu
Villagers near Melur urge govt. to permanently stop auctioning of granite quarries

November 21, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Villagers from Melur area and activists staging a demonstration near Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday against auctioning of granite quarries.

Villagers from Melur area and activists staging a demonstration near Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday against auctioning of granite quarries. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Urging the Tamil Nadu government to permanently cancel the notification for auctioning patta lands in Sekkipatti, Tiruchunai and Ayyapatti villages near Melur in Madurai district for granite quarrying, the villagers on Tuesday demanded protection of natural resources in larger public interest.

Staging a demonstration under the banner ‘Parambu Malai Pathukappu Iyakkam’ near the Collectorate here, they said natural resources in the belt had already been affected due to quarrying activities. Only after the U. Sagayam Commission’s actions, the granite quarries were closed, they said.

The district administration announced auctioning of quarries last month. However, after protested by the people, officials postponed it by a month and there were indications that fresh auction would take place by December end. “The people want the government to direct the officials to withdraw the auction permanently,” they said.

In the event of non-cooperation from the officials, the villagers would intensify their stir and ensure that the auction was stalled. If required, they would approach court for relief, said S. Karnan, coordinator of the Iyakkam.

The State government should publish the Sagayam Commission report and take action as per its recommendations. It should direct police to immediately drop the criminal cases allegedly foisted against social activist Kambur Selvaraj, the protesters said.

