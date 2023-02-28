Villagers lay siege to VAO’s Office to retrieve temple land

February 28, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TENKASI

A section of the villagers of Sivasubramaniyapuram under Aavudaiyaanoor village panchayat in the district laid siege to the office of the Village Administrative Officer on Tuesday alleging that ‘patta’ for a temple land were issued in the name of a few individuals.

The protesting villagers said the residents had forwarded complaints to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell, Revenue Secretary and the District Collector after a particular family of Sivasubramaniyapuram was making sustained attempts with the help of the Village Administrative Officer of Aavudaiyaanoor to illegally occupy the temple land with the survey number of 462 / 16 by fabricating fake documents.

“When the villagers repeatedly sent petitions to the Chief Minister’s Office seeking their intervention, the family involved in this illegal activity, brutally assaulted the people who spearheaded this effort. Besides spending a lot of money for giving them medical treatment, the villagers also had to meet the legal expenses for retrieving the temple land. Even though the court delivered its verdict in favour of the villagers, the judgment is yet to be executed even after the copies of the judgment has been sent to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell,” said the protesting villagers.

Since the particular family’s efforts to take control of the land under question continued, the villagers sent the judgment copies to the District Collector, District Superintendent of Police, the tahsildar and the VAO concerned through registered post on October 30 last .

“However, the family, which is trying to snatch away the land, has included the names of their members in the ‘patta’ of the land with the help of the VAO on December 15 last. Even though the Court had directed the district administration to terminate the VAO from service, restore the land back to the temple by making due corrections in the ‘patta’ and erect fence around the land, no step has been taken to execute the Court’s order,” the protestors said.

When the villagers laid siege to the VAO’s office on Tuesday, the revenue officials held talks with the protestors and pacified them with the assurance that due action would be taken soon.