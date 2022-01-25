Villagers ‘hand over’ complaint to Gandhi

Residents ‘submit’ a petition to Gandhi statue on the CEO office premises in Dindigul on Tuesday.

Dindigul

25 January 2022 18:30 IST

Frustrated over the inordinate delay in Chief Educational Officer turning up at his office to receive a complaint against the headmistress of a local school here on Monday, people from a village in Vedasandur taluk ‘handed over’ the complaint to the Gandhi statue on the CEO office premises.

M. Ganesan, a shopkeeper in the village, complained that when the village elders went to the Panchayat Union School last month to enquire about the infrastructure of the school, the headmistress could not give a proper account for the school building maintenance funds received in the past.

When she started complaining about the students’ poor behaviour, some of the students reportedly told the elders that the headmistress used to behave in an inappropriate manner on the school premises.

Hence, the villagers came to the office of the CEO to lodge a formal complaint against the headmistress.

When asked, the CEO, S. Karuppasamy said that he received the complaint from the villagers late in the afternoon.“I have instructed DEO to conduct an enquiry into the allegation.Based on the report, action will be initiated,” he said.