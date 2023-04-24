Villagers from 21 hamlets seek reopening of Sterlite Copper

April 24, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

After taking out a massive rally, villagers from 21 hamlets here submitted a petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday seeking the early reopening of Sterlite Copper, which remains sealed since May 2018 after the killing of 13 persons in police firing in the protest organized against the copper manufacturing unit turned violent.

The petitioners from the villages including Kumareddiyarpuram, South Veerapandiapuram, Kaayaloorani, Saamynaththam, Chillanaththam, Rajavinkovil, Meelavittaan, Madaththur, Vadakku Silukkanpatti and Therkku Silukkanpatti took out the procession from Korampallam towards the Collectorate to submit the petition. When they took the service road branching out from the Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai Highway, the police stopped them saying that they had not obtained any permission for taking out the rally. The processionists were also told that only five of their representatives would be allowed to submit the petition with the Collector.

While the representatives with the petition moved further towards the Collectorate, others left the spot.

The petition said the Supreme Court had recommended for the removal of gypsum and other waste from the Sterlite Copper premises and the maintenance of the greeneries on the campus. Hence, the district administration should take immediate steps for carrying out the directions of the apex court while following its guidelines.

“Moreover, we want the early reopening of the Sterlite Copper which was giving employment to a few thousand workers from the neighbouring villages. After the closure, both skilled and unskilled workers of Sterlite Copper and the contract labourers have been rendered jobless. Considering their livelihood, the Tamil Nadu Government should take earnest and early steps to reopen the copper manufacturing unit,” the petitioners said.

Installation of power transmission

Tamil Farmers’ Association president O.A. Narayanasamy, who led a group of farmers, submitted a petition against the installation of power transmission towers in cultivable lands.

He said the private companies, without getting any permission from the land owners, were installing electricity transmission towers in the cultivable lands after destroying the standing crops.

“When the farmers resisted, they were threatened by the goons hired by these private companies. Since the farmers are being threatened by these rowdies with lethal weapons, they have become mute spectators. Hence, the Collector should take immediate steps to remove the power transmission towers installed in the farms without permission,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

‘Close liquor shops’

Congress functionary submitted a petition seeking the closure of the liquor shops situated near the places of worship and the educational institutions.

Action against officials

A group of people from Nattaaththi village near Eral submitted petition to the Collector seeking action against the officials who had given permission for taking silt from the dry irrigation tanks to be used in the brick kilns. They said a few people, in the guise of taking silt from the dry tanks for their fields, were taking the silt for making bricks with the help of the officials. Hence, the Collector should visit the spot and assess the quantity of mineral plundered so far for imposing fine on the violators.

“Moreover, the Collector should also take stringent action against those who facilitated this loot,” the petitioners said.

Demonstration

Members of Democratic Youth Front of India staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate against the increase in working hours from 8 hours to 12 hours by the Tamil Nadu Government.

Since this “callous” amendment made in the Factories Act would virtually “kill” the workers and their families, the Stalin-led government should immediately withdraw this amendment, they said.

Students’ Federation of India members submitted a petition against the “attacks” on the college students by the faculty members.