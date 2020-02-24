Villagers for removal of dilapidated school building

Thathanooththu residents submitted a petition to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish in Tirunelveli on Monday.

24 February 2020 20:57 IST

‘Children from 250 families study in the 54-year-old school’

TIRUNELVELI

Seeking the reconstruction of the panchayat union primary school building after demolishing the existing dilapidated structure in their village, a group of villagers from Thathanooththu near here submitted a petition to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on Monday.

The petitioners from Thathanooththu under Sankar Nagar Special Grade Town Panchayat on the city outskirts said the children from 250 families in the village were studying in the 54-year-old panchayat union primary school in the hamlet. Since the tiled school building, owing to poor maintenance, is in a dilapidated condition, most of the parents had stopped sending their children to the school that gets drenched completely even in drizzle.

To make things worse, the rainwater that drenches the power boards and even the electricity meter had triggered electrical short-circuits in the past.

“Hence, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to remove the old structure that was built in 1966 and reconstruct the school with separate classrooms for the students from first standard to the fifth standard besides the toilet and the kitchen for preparing their noon meal. Until the construction of the new school building is completed, the school may be shifted to the community hall in the village considering the safety of the children and the teachers as well,” said M. Azhagammal, one of the petitioners.

‘Upgrade hospitals’

A group of petitioners from Radhapuram submitted petition seeking upgrading of the hospitals in Radhapuram, Thisaiyanvilai and Koodankulam as the patients from poor families had to go to Nagercoil or come to Palayamkottai even for minor clinical investigations and procedures. They also said facilities to conduct post-mortem should be created in one of these hospitals.

Members of Kamaraj Samoohanala Peravai submitted a petition seeking proper distribution of essential commodities in the ration shops throughout the month to the cardholders.