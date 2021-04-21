Villagers fear that long queues at water tap may trigger surge in cases

Residents of Ramanathapuram village in S. Paraipatti panchayat in the district have appealed to the Municipal administration to immediately install drinking water tap connections in each of the dwelling as there was every possibility that there may be a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The residents, especially womenfolk, have to trek long distances to fetch potable water. Though in the past (for about two years), they had requested independent water pipelines, the authorities had not done so till date, they charged.

People flout social distancing norms and line up up before the taps to fetch water in plastic pots and containers. Apart from long queues in open grounds and below overhead tanks, where taps have been fitted, the residents also queue up on the highways here.

There was every possibility of communicable disease spreading as the womenfolk stood in the slush to fill water.

An official at the S Paraipatti panchayat said that drinking water tap connections were being provided to the dwellings under the Central government programme. The District Rural Development Agency had drawn up a comprehensive plan and laying of pipes was being done as per schedule. Due to the pandemic and the recently held elections, the works had been stalled, he added.