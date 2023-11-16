HamberMenu
Villagers detain bus to draw attention to poor civic amenities

November 16, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Residents stage a protest at Balasamuthiram Colony near Andipatti in Theni district on Thursday.

Residents stage a protest at Balasamuthiram Colony near Andipatti in Theni district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A large number of villagers, including women, detained a government bus at Balasamuthiram Colony near Andipatti in Tirumalapuram panchayat on Thursday to show their protest against the civic authorities for not supplying potable water for about a fortnight.

The villagers had complained about bad condition of roads, non-functioning of street lights and poor supply of drinking water. As there was no proper response, they had decided to detain the bus which came to their village. Though school children were seated in the bus, the villagers resolved not to let the vehicle go, saying the parents of the children were well aware of the sufferings.

Police, revenue and rural development officials came and held talks with them. They assured that drinking water would be supplied immediately, roads would be laid and faulty street lights replaced with new ones - all in phased manner, following which the villagers dispersed.

The agitation, which started around 9.45 a.m., ended by 12.15 p.m., police said.

