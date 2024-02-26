ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers demand steps to prevent Tamirabharani floodwaters from entering five villages

February 26, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

In a memorandum to Collector G. Lakshmipathi, the villagers say 75 infiltration wells sunk on the bed of Tamirabharani was causing the diversion of floodwaters to their villages

The Hindu Bureau

The villagers have urged the State government to shut the infiltration wells in the Tamirabharani river and drill new wells elsewhere. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A group of residents from five villages on the banks of the Tamirabharani submitted a petition to District Collector G. Lakshmipathi on Monday seeking steps to prevent flood water from entering their village.

The petitioners from Murappanadu in Srivaikundam taluk said more than 75 infiltration wells had been sunk on the bed of the Tamirabharani near Murappanaadu, Kovilpaththu, Puthu Graamam, Padugaiyoor and Agaram villages for supplying drinking water. The presence of the infiltration wells was the main reason for their villages getting waterlogged causing extensive damage to property.

The State government should close these infiltration wells or close them and sink new wells elsewhere, the petitioners said.

‘Ban Amaran’

Members of Periyar Unarvaalargal Koottamaippu, who staged demonstration in front of the Collectorate, submitted a petition seeking a ban on the movie Amaran featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan. The film is produced by actor Kamal Haasan.

The petitioners said the teaser of the movie Amaran projected Muslims as anti-nationals and separatists. Since the film could cause unrest among the people it should be banned, the petitioners said.

A group of people from A. Lakshmipuram near Sivagnanapuram under Vilaathikulam taluk submitted petition for ration shop, anganwadi and road facilities.

