Villagers demand removal of encroachments on ‘public path’

Demanding removal of encroachments on the “public path” used by them, a group of Chidambarampatti villagers submitted a petition to the Thoothukudi District Collector on Monday.

When more than 100 people from the village reached the Collectorate on Monday to submit the petition, the police asked them to drop it in the “petition box” in view of the Model Code of Conduct being in force. The people of the village, rejecting this advise by the police, squatted at the spot saying they would leave only after submitting their petition to the Collector in person.

Mohan Raj, Inspector of Police, Thoothukudi SIPCOT Police Station, held talks with the protesters and allowed three of their representatives to submit the petition to Collector G. Lakshmipathy.

In the petition, the villagers said a few individuals had obstructed the “public path” connecting their village with the bus stop by erecting barbed wire fencing and were putting up constructions. “Since they threaten those using this path even now, the Collector should inspect the pot and take steps to remove the illegal structures,” they said.

After Mr. Lakshmipathy assured them of appropriate action, the protesters dispersed.