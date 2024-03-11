ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers demand closure of stone quarry near Aruppukottai

March 11, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

A section of villagers from Thenpalai in Aruppukottai taluk complained about violations of norms for mining by a stone quarry operator to Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan on Monday.

In his complaint, one of the residents of the village, K. Karuppasamy, said that the operation of the quarry had resulted in the health of many persons getting adversely impacted.

Besides, the speeding trucks overloaded with mined materials were frequently causing road accidents.

Walls of several buildings, including houses and schools, had developed cracks due to the explosives being used by the quarry operator.

The air pollution caused by the quarry had ruined the agricultural lands in the village. Similarly, it has affected the groundwater table in the village.

Hence, the petitioner sought the closure of the quarry and not to grant permission for any new quarry in the village to save the village from permanent ruin.

