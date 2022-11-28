Villagers demand basic amenities

November 28, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Laxmi Nagar, Maruthamanickam Nagar and MSS Nagar near Kottapatti in Dindigul district demanding basic amenities like drinking water, street lights and cement roads.

Residents of Pallapatti and Ragalapuram panchayats in Dindigul district submitted a petition to the Collector S. Visakan during the weekly grievance meet held here on Monday.

The petition submitted by residents of Marudhu Manikkam Nagar, M.S.S. Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar and Lakshmi Nagar near Kottapatti in Pallapatti panchayat in Dindigul block stated that panchayat officials had been attributing lack of funds in the past two years for not providing basic amenities.

Their demands included streetlights, putting the overhead water tank, built two years ago, into proper use by laying drinking water pipelines to houses, laying cement or tar roads and construction of drainage channels.

Meanwhile, villagers Pookampadi in Ragalapuram panchayat in Sanarpatti block urged the district administration to expedite road laying work in their village. They said that the road work remained uncompleted for the past seven months making it difficult for school children to commute comfortably as they depend on government buses to reach their schools. It has been causing difficulty to many commuters especially two-wheeler riders.

Members of Dindigul district committee of Centre of Indian Trade Unions alleged irregularities in the unorganised and construction workers’ welfare office. They asked the authorities to fill up vacant posts of accountants and supervisors. “In the absence of such officials, the petitions from the workers seeking pension and other monetary benefits do not get redressed soon,” their petition said.

They urged the Collector to form a supervising committee under his chairmanship to look into their issues. Union’s district president K.R. Ganesan and secretary K. Prabhakaran were present.

Lawyers on Monday decided to stay away from work for three days demanding proper drainage facilities in the Dindigul Combined Court complex premises. Moorthy, president of Bar Association, led them.

CONNECT WITH US