Villagers call for closure of stone quarry

A section of residents from Karuvelampatti village in Tirupparankundram taluk petitoned Collector T. G. Vinay here on Monday seeking closure of a stone quarry.

B. Raman, one of the petitioners, said that the villagers have been affected by the operations at the stone quarry for several months now. “When the quarry employees blast rocks, the tremors are felt at our houses and in the government school. Concrete has fallen off from the roof of the school and several deep cracks can be seen at the houses,” he said.

His brother B. Lakshmanan, another petitioner, said that the dust from mining stones had caused serious damage to agricultural lands. “They have destroyed acres of paddy, banana and jasmine plantations,” he said. He added that upon independent investigation, it was found that the quarry did not have permission to use crusher. Since they had been getting several threats, the villagers informed the office of the Superintendent of Police. “We immediately took this up with officials from the district administration too,” he said.

Tirupparankundram Tahsildar C. Natarajan has submitted two reports to the Collector along with video evidence regarding the current situation at the village.

An official said there are several pollution control board violations. The organisation did not have permission to use a crusher and the quarry licence was going to expire soon. It had been recommended to seal the plant.