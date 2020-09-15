Madurai

15 September 2020 19:55 IST

Villagers block road near Melur

Villagers of Vachchampatti near Keezhavalavu staged a road blockade on Madurai-Tiruppattur highway protesting against Keezhavalavu police for allegedly assaulting a history-sheeter, S. Ramesh (31), on Tuesday evening. According to police, Ramesh was intercepted during a vehicle check in the evening and was subsequently let off.

Advertising

Advertising

However, Ramesh got himself admitted to the Government Hospital at Melur complaining that Sub Inspector of Police Kamalamuthu had assaulted him.

Meanwhile, a section of villagers, led by Rajaram, a DMK functionary, blocked the road. However, after police pacified them, they dispersed.

Ramesh was later referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital.