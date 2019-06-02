Villagers block road in front of hospital

RAMANATHAPURAM

Tension broke out in front of the Government District Headquarters Hospital here on Sunday evening when people from Ilamanur village blocked the road, alleging that a villager was murdered after he questioned illegal earth (savudu) quarrying in a waterbody and demanding the arrest of the perpetrators.

Police said a group of workers were removing savudu from Puzhuthikulam at Ilamanur with a permit when a group of people from the village objected to the quarrying, stating that they removed earth illegally and in violation of the permit conditions.

After a wordy duel, the workers attacked the villagers and chased them. One of the villagers, B. Mohan, 45, allegedly slipped and fell into the water. While other villagers ran away, the workers took him to the Ramanathapuram hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Four other villagers suffered injuries in the attack, the police said, and identified them as Lakshmanan, Selvam, Sathiah and Murugesan.

Alleging that the quarry workers pushed the deceased into the water and drowned him to death, the villagers gathered in front of the hospital and blocked traffic on the road for about 40 minutes, demanding the arrest of the accused. They gave up the protest after senior police officers assured them that they would take suitable action.

The villagers, who remained inside the hospital, said they would accept the body only if the police arrested the accused. Kenikarai police are investigating the case.