ADVERTISEMENT

Villagers asked to focus on dengue prevention at gram sabha meeting

January 26, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K.V. Murlidharan honours a freedom fighter at the Republic Day celebration held in Theni on Thursday.

Residents of Veppampatti village in Theni district were asked to focus on dengue prevention exercise by keeping their surroundings clean and dry, said Collector K.V. Muralidharan here on Thursday.

As part of the 74th Republic Day celebrations, the Collector, who unfurled the national flag in the presence of freedom fighters and general public, inspected the guard of honour, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre.

The officers released a bunch of balloons, matching the tricolour, on the occasion and honoured freedom fighters and their heirs. MLAs K.S. Saravana Kumar and Cumbum D. Ramakrishnan, Project Director (DRDA) R. Dhandapani and senior officials from revenue and other departments were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During the gram sabha meeting, the Collector appealed to the villagers to cooperate with Health Department teams in containing dengue fever. By following simple procedures and observing self-discipline, the people could achieve the goal easily, he said.

Seventy people were distributed welfare assistance worth ₹13.19 lakh on the occasion. Three hospitals were recognised for achieving Chief Minister’s Medical Insurance Scheme target in the district.

The villagers tabled the village accounts and discussed the usefulness of individual toilets built in their houses and the Centre’s Jal Jeevan project, which provided potable water through taps to individual houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US