Villagers asked to focus on dengue prevention at gram sabha meeting

January 26, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - THENI

Residents of Veppampatti village in Theni district were asked to focus on dengue prevention exercise by keeping their surroundings clean and dry, said Collector K.V. Muralidharan here on Thursday.

As part of the 74th Republic Day celebrations, the Collector, who unfurled the national flag in the presence of freedom fighters and general public, inspected the guard of honour, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre.

The officers released a bunch of balloons, matching the tricolour, on the occasion and honoured freedom fighters and their heirs. MLAs K.S. Saravana Kumar and Cumbum D. Ramakrishnan, Project Director (DRDA) R. Dhandapani and senior officials from revenue and other departments were present.

During the gram sabha meeting, the Collector appealed to the villagers to cooperate with Health Department teams in containing dengue fever. By following simple procedures and observing self-discipline, the people could achieve the goal easily, he said.

Seventy people were distributed welfare assistance worth ₹13.19 lakh on the occasion. Three hospitals were recognised for achieving Chief Minister’s Medical Insurance Scheme target in the district.

The villagers tabled the village accounts and discussed the usefulness of individual toilets built in their houses and the Centre’s Jal Jeevan project, which provided potable water through taps to individual houses.