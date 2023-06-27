Villagers appeal to Collector to check laying of road inside irrigation tank

June 27, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Villagers from Chiththanpacheri near Palayamkottai submitted petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday urging him to take immediate steps to restrain a windmill company from damaging the bunds of an irrigation tank.

In the petition, the villagers said a private windmill firm was encroaching on a portion of the Piraancheri irrigation tank in an attempt to install windmill near the water body. In this process, the bunds of the tank had been damaged for laying temporary road to facilitate the movement of the trucks carrying windmill spare parts.

“Since their vehicles have to enter the irrigation tank with windmill spare parts, the windmill firm has dumped several loads of gravel on the northern side of the tank to fill-up the long and deep trench between the road and the irrigation tank. The windmill workers are also removing the trees en route. When we inquired about it, they claim that they were removing the trees only after getting permission from the forest department. If this is allowed to continue, it will blow a death knell to farming activities in Chiththanpacheri, Maettu Piraancheri and Venkatachalapuram as water cannot be stored in the tank,” the petitioners said.

A group of people from Vickramasingapuram submitted a petition seeking the closure of the liquor shop on the main road. They said the liquor shop was functioning in the midst of a residential area and near the schools and has become the source of law and order problems everyday with the drunkards creating ruckus there. Despite several petitions submitted in the past, the liquor shop is neither closed down nor shifted to some other place.

A group of people from the Arunthathiyar community from Mesiyapuram near Vannikonenthal submitted a petition seeking the completion of the construction of sanitary complex in their village. The blindfolded petitioners said construction of a sanitary complex on a government poramboke land in their village was started a few weeks ago.

“However, the construction was stopped by a few for no reason. Since all of us are from below poverty line families and we are living in very small houses, we cannot construct toilets in our houses. Hence, the government is constructing a sanitary complex for us. If this project is stopped, it will affect the 75 families of Arunthathiyars badly,” said M. Madurai Veeran, one of the petitioners.