Villagers against sewage pumping station

TIRUNELVELI

The fire recently broke out in the Corporation’s garbage yard at Ramaiyanpatti and the sewage water being pumped from the underground drainage station reverberated in the weekly grievance day meet held at the Collectorate on Monday as a group of villagers from Ramaiyanpatti submitted petition to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish against these issues.

Ever since dumping of over 150 tonnes of garbage, generated every day within the city, at Ramaiyanpatti started, the residents living around the yard were undergoing untold physical and mental agony, especially whenever fire broke out there. The thick smoke emanating from the burning waste used to compel a few hundred families living in this area to migrate to a safer place and settle down temporarily there at least till the flame was doused completely.

The problem would be more severe during monsoons as the nauseating smell and swarms of houseflies invading the houses from the garbage dump would make life miserable for the residents till the end of winter.

People staged protests several times and a few of them approached court for legal remedy. It was only when the Supreme Court ordered the local bodies, especially urban civic bodies, to create credible solid waste management system that they heaved a sigh of relief.

Subsequently, scientific closure of garbage was planned for Ramaiyanpatti yard. Tirunelveli Corporation, which had heaped the waste on 32.50 acres of the total extent of 180 acres, shifted the entire quantity of 2.02 lakh cubic metres of garbage to just six acres by compacting it.

With the technical assistance the urban local body had got from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, compacted clay liner was provided over the compressed garbage and covered by 1.50 mm High Density Poly Ethylene geo-membrane liner.

Once the compacting and covering of garbage were over, vegetative soil layer for about 450 mm thickness was provided on the HDPE liner, besides providing 500 mm diameter bore for the gas well. Then, Doob grass was planted on the vegetative soil to make each heap look like a grass mound. Effectiveness of the final cover on mounds is being monitored periodically to prevent it from eroding and ensure healthiness of leachate collection system.

However, the fire recently broke out in the garbage dumped in the nearby area of the yard triggered stir by the villagers, who refused to participate in the recently held gram sabha meeting on Independence Day. They also said the underground drainage pumping station established in their area had resulted in mixing-up of “untreated sewage into the Tamirabharani”.

“The untreated sewage enters Kodagan Channel in our area and it also seriously pollute the groundwater in our village. Besides affecting farming operations in our village, the untreated sewage also causes a range of skin-related ailments to our children as we use the water. We cannot even use the water for maintaining the cattle. Even after repeatedly passing resolutions in the gram sabha meetings, the issue is yet to be addressed. Hence, the Collector should instruct the Corporation officials to take earnest efforts to check this problem,” said G. David, coordinator of Ramaiyanpatti Makkal Nalavaazhvu Amaippu.