Villagers accuse panchayat secretary of triggering enmity between them and contractor

February 12, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Accusing a village panchayat secretary of creating enmity between the villagers and a contractor, a group of villagers from Therkkupatti submitted petition to the Collector on Monday.

Accompanied by the functionaries of Thamizhaga Makkal Jananaayaga Katchi, the villagers submitted the petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan. The petitioners said drinking water distribution pipes under the Union Government’s Jal Jeevan Scheme were laid three years ago in Therkkupatti village panchayat under Manur Taluk in the district. Since the poor quality pipes used for this project had ruptured at several places, drinking water supply through the taps installed in the houses had become erratic.

When the villagers took up this issue with the village panchayat president, village panchayat secretary Muthukrishnan asked the residents to take up this demand with the contractor concerned for repairing the punctured pipes if they wanted to get drinking water.

“The villagers have to bear the expense anywhere ranging between ₹ 600 and ₹ 1,000 for repairing the cracked drinking water distribution pipes. If the villagers take up this issue directly with the contractor, as advised by the village panchayat secretary, it will incite enmity between the residents and the contractor. The Collector should also order a probe into irregularities in the Therkkupatti village panchayat,” they said.

The villagers also alleged that Mr. Muthukrishnan was working there for more than 8 years despite several complaints against him.

Laboratory sought

Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association submitted a petition seeking proper laboratory facility in Government High School at Chathram Kudiyiruppu. The petitioners said the Government High School at Chathram Kudiyiruppu near Shankar Nagar is functioning with lesser number of classrooms forcing the teachers to conduct classes even in the laboratory.

When a class was being conducted in the laboratory on February 10, an acid spill caused injury to a class 9 girl student hailing from a poor family. She underwent a surgery in the eye for this injury in a hospital in Tirunelveli Junction. Since the girl suffered injury in the eye due to the class conducted in the laboratory, the district administration should take due action for constructing additional classrooms in the school.

Above all, the girl should be given the compensation of ₹ 25 lakh, they said.

The AIDWA members also urged the Collector to reinvestigate a case in which teacher Mangalam of panchayat union primary school near Cheranmahadevi has been arrested for allegedly preparing fake videos showing schoolchildren accusing the headmistress of forcing them to do “inappropriate things”. As the police found that Mangalam had prepared the fake videos with the help of her friend to avenge the headmistress, she was arrested under POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody.

The AIDWA members said the headmistress had indeed prepared videos showing two persons sexually abusing the children. When Mangalam came to know about it, the headmistress had given a false complaint against Mangalam that led to her arrest. Hence, the Collector should order reinvestigation of this case, they demanded.