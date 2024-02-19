Villagers accuse education dept. officials of obstructing construction of more classrooms

February 19, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Accusing the Department of Education of thwarting their efforts to build additional classroom buildings in a Government High School at Tharuvai near here, a group of villagers submitted petition to District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Monday seeking his intervention to ensure the early construction of the additional classrooms.

In a petition submitted to Dr. Karthikeyan during the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Monday, the villagers from Tharuvai said the government middle school in their hamlet that was upgraded as a high school in 2006 was educating 350 children from poor families. Since the existing classrooms are not sufficient to house the students, the classes are being conducted even in the laboratories and leave is being declared for most of the classes of this school during heavy downpour due to leaking classrooms.

“Since former Chief Election Commissioner T.S. Krishnamurthy hails from our village, we approached his family and they are ready to donate ₹12 lakh for constructing the additional classrooms in our high school. However, the School Education Department officials are refusing to give permission for this sponsorship and compel us to go in for the construction of a classroom with just 700 square feet at the inflated cost of ₹ 21.36 lakh under the ‘Namma Ooru Namma Palli’ scheme. At the same time, a private contractor is ready to build two classrooms with 1,000 square feet area at the cost of ₹ 12 lakh and the family of Mr. Krishnamurthy is ready to donate the money. The Department of School Education is the stumbling block for constructing the additional classrooms,” said A. Selvi, head of the school management committee.

The Akhila India Samaththuva Makkal Katchi functionaries submitted a petition seeking regularisation of services of the sanitary workers employed by the Tirunelveli Corporation on contract basis through outsourcing.

The petitioners said 757 of the 1,057 sanitary workers of the Tirunelveli Corporation had been hired on temporary basis through outsourcing. Even though an amount was deducted from their salary of ₹ 480 a day towards provident fund contribution, the deduction is stopped for the past 3 months after the contract firm was inducted into the cleaning operations.

Since the contractual sanitary workers are worried that they would be terminated anytime now by the new contract firm, they, who have served for 20 years, should be made permanent, the petitioners said.

A group of residents from Karuppanthurai near Tirunelveli Junction, who had come to the Collectorate with their ration cards, said they would surrender their ration cards if the new ration shop was not established in their area.

“Even as the district administration is ready to set up the ration shop in Karuppanthurai, it is getting delayed due to the intervention of a few individuals with ulterior motive. If the ration shop is not established in our area, we’ll surrender our ration cards to the Collector,” they said.

Another group of people from Amarnath Colony under Paapaakudi village panchayat submitted a petition condemning the rural local body’s demand for more money for giving drinking water connections to the houses under the Jal Jeevan Scheme. They said the village panchayat administration, which was initially collecting ₹1,000 per drinking water connection, is now demanding more money for giving drinking water connection.

“When the villagers opposed it, the public drinking water taps installed on the streets have been removed even as the quantum of drinking water supply to the already given domestic drinking water connections has been reduced drastically. Hence, the Collector should warn the officials concerned,” the petitioner villagers said.

