Villager demands goat sheds to be set up under MGNREGS

April 24, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Seeking action against the government officials allegedly demanding bribes to set up sheds for goats under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, a villager from A. Vellodu near Dindigul petitioned Collector S. Visakan during the weekly grievances redressal meeting held here on Monday.

A. Mariya Bhaskar (49) who had come with six of his goats, staged a sit-in protest in front of the Collectorate. He charged that goat rearing – 40 goats and 15 kids – is his source of livelihood which is “becoming extremely difficult by the day in the absence of a proper shed.”

He alleged that over 200 sheds for cattle have been set up in his village for those who alone paid anywhere between ₹10,000 and ₹30,000 as bribe to panchayat officials. “But I have been running from pillar to post for a shed for the past three years, yet nothing has fructified.” he said.

Mr. Bhaskar lamented that his goats are often falling sick, not able to withstand the harsh summer. “Yet the officials who turn me down every time state lack of funds,” he said.

Meanwhile, K. Velmurugan of Viruveedu in Nilakottai taluk submitted a plea for ‘mercy killing’ of his entire family since he is unable to repay usurers. He stated that despite paying ₹2 lakh out of the ₹3 lakh that he borrowed from G. Parameswari from Nayakoundanpatti three years ago to start his own business, the usurer was demanding him to pay ₹8 lakh, including interest. He alleged that he was threatened and abused using casteist slurs by the usurer. Dejected over this, he sought the Collector’s permission for ‘mercy killing.’