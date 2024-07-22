ADVERTISEMENT

Village workers demand salary arrears pending for more than a year

Published - July 22, 2024 08:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Madurai District Village Workers’ Association stage a protest in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Members of Madurai District Village Workers’ Association staged a protest outside the Collectorate here on Monday demanding release of the pending arrears to the workers.  

“Salary increase has not been effected for more than a year even after the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. So, the arrears should be given with retrospective effect immediately,” said Nal. Moorthy of the Association.  

All frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, urban sanitation workers were already given payment for their work during COVID-19 period, but the village sanitation workers, OHT operators and others were yet to receive the payment, he said.  

Further, the workers who were recruited recently should be ensured minimum wages as per court orders, he added. “As there are many vacancies in village administrative services, all the workload is borne by the existing workers,” Mr. Moorthy said.  

