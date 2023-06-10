Village roads in Thoothukudi get a facelift, says Kanimozhi

June 10, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Village roads in many parts of Thoothukudi district were getting a facelift under the Chief Minister’s Village Road Development Project, said Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi here on Saturday.

Speaking at a ‘meet the public’ camp held at Thuraiyur village in Kovilpatti block, wherein she received petitions and also listened to the needs of the local residents.

She also distributed welfare measures to the tune of ₹57.50 lakh to beneficiaries and gave free house site pattas to 91 people from the habitations in the presence of revenue officials.

The MP also laid foundation stones at two locations for construction of bus stop shelters under the MP-LAD scheme at Karisalkulam and Thuraiyur respectively.

The MP said that the State government under the leadership of M. K. Stalin would fulfil its promises as in the past done by late M. Karunanidhi. She recalled the efficient delivery of free television sets to two crore eligible people in Tamil Nadu by Mr. Karunanidhi and in the same lines, the present Chief Minister too would keep his word on the issuance of ₹1,000 to qualified women in the State, which would start from September 15.

The Thoothukudi district has been getting a facelift of village roads and among others at an expense of ₹120 crore. Road laying works were happening in different stages, she said and added that the ‘meet the public’ camp has been a success as she was able to directly listen to the needs of the masses and avoid delays in getting them executed.

Meanwhile, marking the centenary celebration of Mr. Karunanidhi, the DMK unit in Thoothukudi planted 1,200 saplings and the MP launched the saplings. She also hoisted the party flag on the occasion. DMK functionaries and Thoothukudi Mayor N P Jagan and others participated.

