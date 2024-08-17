ADVERTISEMENT

Village panchayat president disqualified in Tenkasi

Published - August 17, 2024 07:31 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A village panchayat president has been disqualified after an audit of the local body accounts reportedly unearthed financial irregularities.

 Accusing Aavudaiyaanoor village panchayat president Kutralingarajan alias Gopi of indulging in ‘corruption’, ward members submitted complaints against him to Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore and his predecessors. Subsequently, an audit of the panchayat accounts was conducted, which confirmed irregularities.

 Subsequently, Kutralingarajan, who is affiliated to AIADMK, was disqualified by the Collector, sources in Keezhapaavoor panchayat union said.

