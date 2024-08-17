Village panchayat president disqualified in Tenkasi

A village panchayat president has been disqualified after an audit of the local body accounts reportedly unearthed financial irregularities.

Accusing Aavudaiyaanoor village panchayat president Kutralingarajan alias Gopi of indulging in ‘corruption’, ward members submitted complaints against him to Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore and his predecessors. Subsequently, an audit of the panchayat accounts was conducted, which confirmed irregularities.

Subsequently, Kutralingarajan, who is affiliated to AIADMK, was disqualified by the Collector, sources in Keezhapaavoor panchayat union said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.