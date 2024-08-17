GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Village panchayat president disqualified in Tenkasi

Published - August 17, 2024 07:31 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

A village panchayat president has been disqualified after an audit of the local body accounts reportedly unearthed financial irregularities.

 Accusing Aavudaiyaanoor village panchayat president Kutralingarajan alias Gopi of indulging in ‘corruption’, ward members submitted complaints against him to Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore and his predecessors. Subsequently, an audit of the panchayat accounts was conducted, which confirmed irregularities.

 Subsequently, Kutralingarajan, who is affiliated to AIADMK, was disqualified by the Collector, sources in Keezhapaavoor panchayat union said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.