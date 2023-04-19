ADVERTISEMENT

Village Administrative Officer, assistant held for receiving bribe

April 19, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police have arrested a Village Administrative Officer and his assistant for receiving bribe for issuing solvency certificate.

DVAC sources said contractor Lavakumar of Keezhapillaiyarkulam near Maanur in Tirunelveli district had submitted an application with VAO Arul Michael Santiago for getting solvency certificate, a document required for registering himself as government-approved contractor for executing government projects.

When Santiago demanded ₹50,000 for issuing the certificate, Mr. Lavakumar filed a complaint with the DVAC.  When Santiago received the bribe through his assistant Mariappan on Wednesday, Inspector Gnana Robin arrested him.

 Further investigations are on.

