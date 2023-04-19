HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Village Administrative Officer, assistant held for receiving bribe

April 19, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing police have arrested a Village Administrative Officer and his assistant for receiving bribe for issuing solvency certificate.

DVAC sources said contractor Lavakumar of Keezhapillaiyarkulam near Maanur in Tirunelveli district had submitted an application with VAO Arul Michael Santiago for getting solvency certificate, a document required for registering himself as government-approved contractor for executing government projects.

When Santiago demanded ₹50,000 for issuing the certificate, Mr. Lavakumar filed a complaint with the DVAC.  When Santiago received the bribe through his assistant Mariappan on Wednesday, Inspector Gnana Robin arrested him.

 Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.