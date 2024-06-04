GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Vilavancode Assembly bypoll | Tharahai Cuthbert of Congress wins

The bypoll was necessitated due to the defection of former Congress MLA S. Vijayadharini to the BJP; Ms. Cuthbert won by a margin of over 39,000 votes

Published - June 04, 2024 04:57 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate Tharahi Cuthbert won the Vilavancode by-election, the results of which were delcared on June 4, 2024

Congress candidate Tharahi Cuthbert won the Vilavancode by-election, the results of which were delcared on June 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tharahai Cuthbert (47) of the Indian National Congress was declared winner of the Vilavancode Assembly Constituency by-election.

Securing a total of 88,875 votes, Ms. Cuthbert won by a margin of 39,128 votes. V.S .Nanthini of BJP polled 49,747 votes, R. Jemini of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) was third with 7,917 votes and U. Rani of the AIADMK secured 5,155 votes.

Ms. Cuthbert was in the lead from the beginning, when round one of counting began. The segment, with a total number of 2,37,382 voters: 1,17,694 men, 1,19,685 women and 3 others was declared vacant following the defection of MLA S. Vijayadharani from the Congress to the BJP. Following this, the constituency held a by-poll. conducted along with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in April.

Since 1971, the Congress has won this Assembly constituency seven times and the CPI(M), five times. Ms. Vijayadharani won from here for three consecutive terms: 2011, 2016 and 2021.

Ms. Cuthbert, hailing from a Roman Catholic fishermen community, said her win was a reflection of the nation’s changing tendency towards secularism and democracy. Further, she extended her wishes to her party member Vijay Vasanth, who was leading in Kanniyakumari LS constituency.

Tamil Nadu / Madurai / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

