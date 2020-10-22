Vilathikulam incident: AIADMK, DMK MLAs, cadre booked

THOOTHUKUDI

22 October 2020

Vilathikulam police have registered case against the ruling AIADMK and DMK functionaries, including two sitting MLAs, following unruly scenes in the town on Wednesday evening.

When the DMK got permission to organise a flag-hoisting function in front of bus stand on Wednesday, as former AIADMK MLA G. V. Markandeyan, who defected to the DMK recently, wanted to make his presence felt, the AIADMK too approached the police at the eleventh hour for permission to hold a similar function at the same spot. Anticipating unsavoury incidents, police denied permission for AIADMK function.

However, the AIADMK cadre, led by Vilathikulam MLA Chinnappan, tried to take out a procession to the bus stand, but was stopped by the police. They picked up a heated argument with the police and staged road roko.

Meanwhile, the DMK, which was told not to violate the lockdown protocol on crowd congregation, mobilised around 500 persons including Thoothukudi MLA Geetha.

Consequently, the police on Thursday booked MLAs Chinnappan, Geetha and Markandeyan and the cadre of both parties under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of diseases dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of diseases dangerous to life) and 283 (obstruction of public way or line of navigation) of Indian Penal Code.